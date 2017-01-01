How To Modify Suzuki 4x4 For Serious Off-Road Action - Veloce Classic Reprint

Author: John Richardson, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110922 - March 2017 reprint of 2005 classic.

Anyone who owns a Suzuki 4x4, and wonders what it is REALLY capable of, needs this book. It illustrates in intimate detail, with the aid of 175 colour photographs and diagrams, what each model can do and how to modify it in stages to maximise its off-road potential. The book also covers practical factors, such as choice of tyres, gearing selection and modification for various purposes. In addition, it explores the history and evolution of the marque and sets out the skills required to carry out the various procedures. As ever, this is presented in the well illustrated, easy to follow SpeedPro style. Get the most out of your Suzuki 4x4.