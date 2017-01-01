How to Paint & Draw Motorcycles (Eric Herrmann)

Author: Eric Herrmann, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781929133161 - 1st Edition, 2004

When it comes to fine-art motorcycle images the name that comes to mind is Eric Herrmann. For the first time Eric shares with his fans exactly how he creates the wonderful two-wheeled images that hang everywhere from bank lobbies to biker garages. Photo sequences take the reader from the first sketch to the finished image on canvas while the copy covers technical issues like paint and brush selection.

Included is an analysis of ten popular Eric Herrmann canvases, including Dangerous, Afterburn, King of Flames, Outlaw, High Noon, Wired and many more. Learn how Eric paints chrome and how he gets inspiration for the uniquely two-wheeled canvases. Part biography and part hands-on how-to, this great all-color book will appeal to both fans of Eric Herrmann and artists with a little gasoline in their veins.