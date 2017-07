Author: Des Hammill, ISBN: 9781845848682, Paperback, Published in 2017, 2016 pages

Features

• A small reprint of a Veloce Classic

• The definitive book on performance tuning Rover’s V8 engine

• How to produce high power wit reliability

• This engine was used in Morgans, TVRs, Land Rovers, Range Rovers, MGB V8 and the Leyland P76

• The biggest bang for the smallest buck!

• Describes limitations of some standard components in performance applications

• Written by a race car engineer

Description

Covers all Rover 3.5, 3.9, 4.0 & 4.6 litre engines from 1967 to date. Get maximum road or track performance & reliability for minimum money.The author is an engineer with much professional experience of building race engines.Suitable for the enthusiast as well as the more experienced mechanic.All information is based on practical experience.

Synopsis

Everything you could want top know about increasing the performance and reliability of the Rover V8 engine which has been in production since 1967.

Derived from a Buick design, the engine first appeared in the Rover P5B of 1967, but continued in use through subsequent Rover models: P6 and SD1. Not only a favourite of kit car builders, the Rover V8 also appeared in Morgans, TVRs, Land Rovers, Range Rovers, MGB V8 and the Leyland P76 in Australia.

Coverage includes: limitations of standard components; short block preparation/clearances; solving the oiling & main cap problems of pre- 94 cylinder blocks; full details of cylinder head modifications; optimising ignition settings; exhaust system requirements; Holley, Weber & SU carburettor/inlet manifold options; camshaft & valve train requirements; modifications for racing; modifications for road use.

Independent Reviews

Written by a professional engineer with great experience of building race engines. Includes information on how to uprate the Rover V8 for fast road or track use. Aimed at the serious DIY enthusiast.

Review from Classic Cars, November 2005



Continuing Veloce Publishing's SpeedPro Series is this book covering Rover's Buick derived aluminium V8 by Des Hammill.

Covering the 3.5, 3.9, 4.0 and 4.6 litre engines, all the information is based on the author's practical experience whilst building race engines, and includes component identification and interchangeability, short block prep, solving oiling problems, head mods, various carb options including Holley, cam and valvetrain requirements and mods for racing and road use. If you are building a high performance Rover you'll find much of interest in this book.

Review from Custom Car, November 2006



How To Power Tune The Rover V8 Engines covers all the 3.5-4.6-litre units and will tell you how to get the most from the popular engines. Part of the Speedpro series, the book was written by New Zealander, Des Hammill, a professional engineer with years of experience in building race-winning engines. Covering everything from component identification to head and valve train modification, the book covers every aspect of modifying these engines.

Review from Retro Cars, November 2005