How To Rebuild & Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines

Authors: Mike Bishop & Vern Tardel, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780760343999, First published, 2015

The last commercially produced Ford flathead V-8 was cast over 60 years ago. In its time, the flathead was unsurpassed for tire-burning power on the cheap.

Ford's flathead spawned the modern aftermarket speed-equipment industry and became a favorite of bootleggers, dry-lakes racers, dirt trackers, hot rodders, and a whole generation of gearheads who wanted to go faster.

Whether you're restoring a classic Ford, building a traditional hot rod, or creating a period custom car, you'll want to get the most out of its vintage flathead V-8.

In How to Rebuild and Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines, two of the most highly regarded experts in hot rodding —authors Mike Bishop and Vern Tardel — provide the detailed and accurate information you need to select, rebuild, and modify the engine that gave birth to modern performance.

Every aspect of buying, building, and owning a flathead V-8 engine is covered in detail.

Bishop and Tardel cover the basics of selecting the right engine for the right project, building and rehabilitating engines, the finer aspects of final tuning, and more.

Diagrams and color photos bring these legendary engines to life for the hands-on hobbyist, collector, and aficionado.

Keep it mild or build it wild, but either way, How to Rebuild and Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines will help ensure your flathead is delivering the power you need.