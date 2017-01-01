How To Repair Plastic Bodywork - Reprint

Author: Kurt Lammon, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9780760352724 - 2016 Reprint of 2003/2009 original

How to Repair Plastic Bodywork -Practical, Money-Saving Techniques for Cars, Motorcycles, Trucks, ATVs, and Snowmobiles

Dozens of illustrated step-by-step procedures help you make professional repairs. It's a familiar story—a simple accident in the driveway results in a cracked bumper fascia, taillight lens, or sport-bike fairing.

With few repair shops interested in repairing plastic bodywork, replacing an expensive part has often been the only option. This is the first book to give Do-ltYourselfers the information they need to make basic repairs to plastics commonly found on cars, motorcycles, trucks, ATVs, and snowmobiles.

With easy-to-follow directions and clear illustrations, author Kurt Lammon explains how to assess the damage, identify the various types of plastics, and determine which repair strategies will be best suited to the job at hand.

Step-by-step procedures take you from cleaning, aligning, preparing, and reinforcing the site all the way through the refinishing process.

You will get valuable tips for making structural and cosmetic repairs, rebuilding broken tabs and bolt holes, and fixing stripped threads.

Learn what tools and materials are necessary to fusion-weld plastic or perform repairs using hot-melt adhesives. Finally, to make getting started even easier, a comprehensive Resource Guide puts dozens of suppliers at your fingertips.



Contents

• To Repair or Not to Repair . . . That's the First Question

• Identifying the Type of Plastic

• Repair Options for Each Type of Plastic

• Repair Procedures

• Refinishing Plastics

• Tools of the Trade

• The Science of Adhesion

• Resource Directory

The Author

Kurt Lammon is president of Urethane Supply Company, a manufacturer of plastic repair and refinishing products for the automotive collision repair industry. His duties require almost daily use of Urethane Supply's and competitors' products to repair and refinish automotive, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle plastics.

Lammon has a BS in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Materials Science from the University of Florida and an MS in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.