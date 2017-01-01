How To Restore Classic Off-Road Motorcycles: Majors on off-road motorcycles from the 1970s & 1980s, but also relevant to the 1950s & 1960s machines (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual Series)

Author: Ricky Burns, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849504, First published, February, 2017
• Based on real life restorations carried out by the author
• Aimed at the beginner, but with much advice that even experts will appreciate
• Advice on project choice & the preparation process
• Step-by-step guidance with hundreds of photographs
• Dismantling, restoring & sourcing parts; rebuilding
• Recommendations on repairs, renovations & parts replacement
• Special tools: purchase, use & alternatives
• Restoring mechanical parts, such as engine & brakes
• Tackling frame, forks & bodywork: spraying paint, applying decals, seat recovering, polishing forks
• Save time and money
• Examples of Pre '65 & Twinshock classics in action
