How To Restore Classic Off-Road Motorcycles: Majors on off-road motorcycles from the 1970s & 1980s, but also relevant to the 1950s & 1960s machines (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual Series)

How To Restore Classic Off-Road Motorcycles: Majors on off-road motorcycles from the 1970s & 1980s, but also relevant to the 1950s & 1960s machines (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual Series) (9781845849504)

Veloce Publishing
US$61.56
9781845849504
New
0.75 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Ricky Burns, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849504, First published, February, 2017

• Based on real life restorations carried out by the author

• Aimed at the beginner, but with much advice that even experts will appreciate

• Advice on project choice & the preparation process

• Step-by-step guidance with hundreds of photographs

• Dismantling, restoring & sourcing parts; rebuilding

• Recommendations on repairs, renovations & parts replacement

• Special tools: purchase, use & alternatives

• Restoring mechanical parts, such as engine & brakes

• Tackling frame, forks & bodywork: spraying paint, applying decals, seat recovering, polishing forks

• Save time and money

• Examples of Pre '65 & Twinshock classics in action

 

 

