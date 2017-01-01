How To Restore Volkswagen Beetle: Enthusiast's Restoration Manual

Author: Jim Tyler, Softbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849467 - Reprinted in May 2016

How to Restore Volkswagen Beetles explains all the basic skills required for a full restoration including welding, painting, and panel beating and containing over 700 colour photos.

This manual contains everything you need to know to make your Beetle like new again.

Showing how to carry out hands-on bodywork and mechanical restoration, interior restoration, and troubleshooting, you ll find solutions to problems that simply aren t covered in normal workshop manuals.

Even those with no technical knowledge or restoration experience can now see how to completely restore a Volkswagen Beetle, from bodywork, interior, mechanical and electrical an essential manual for millions of Beetle owners around the world.