How To Restore Your Datsun Z-Car

How To Restore Your Datsun Z-Car (9781931128025)

 Product Description

Author: Wick Humble, Softbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9781931128025 - 2001 reprint

Put the ZIP back in Your Z!

Recapture the excitement and value from your 240Z,1260Z, or 280Z by restoring your Z to like-new condition using the detailed restoration procedures given in this book.

Wick Humble discusses the pluses and minuses of "frame-up" or "staged" restoration. The author starts by helping you decide whether or not you should restore your Z.

He then discusses the tools you'll need,Ieven basic ones to use in the place of those special factory tools. Teardown, restoration an assembly of all components are covered in detail

Packed with information. Over 500 photos and drawings, plus a bonus section that includes 3 Datsun parts illustrations. Use this book to ret your i-car to its original glory!

Covers all aspects of Z-car restoration, including

• How to set up your shop, procedures and tip
• Organize and store your Z's parts
• Engine and drivetrain
• Suspension, steering and brakes
• Electrical components and wiring
• Interior trim restoration, glass installation
• Rust repair, body and paint
• Technical bulletins and parts illustrations
• Z-car identification and codes

