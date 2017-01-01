How To Swap Ford Modular Engines Into Mustangs, Torinos And More

Author: Dave Stribling, Softbound, 143 Pages, CT-SA381, ISBN: 9781613252956 -First published, 2017

The Ford modular engines provide exceptional performance, an impressive appearance, and improved economy compared to other V-8 competitors. In turn, these high-tech engines are a popular choice for swapping into 1964 1/2-1973 Mustangs, Fox-Body Mustangs, trucks, hot rods, and other muscle cars. Found in Mustangs and other Fords since the 1990s, installing a modular engine in a classic Ford infuses new technology and all the benefits that come with it into a classic car. Modular engines feature an overhead cam design that has massive horsepower potential, and are offered in 4.6-, 5.0-, 5.2- 5.4-, 5.8-, and 6.8-liter iterations. These high-tech two-, three-, and four-valve engines are readily available as a crate engine, from salvage yards, and in running cars. This engine design has a large physical footprint, and swapping the engine requires a thorough plan, using the proper tools and facilities.

Author Dave Stribling specializes in modular engine swaps, and expertly guides you through each crucial step of the engine transplant process. Because of the large physical size, many components, such as brake boosters, steering rods and boxes, and other underhood components may need repositioning or modification to co-exist in the engine bay. Stribling covers motor mount selection and fabrication, suspension and chassis modifications, aftermarket suspension options, firewall and transmission tunnel modifications, engine management and wiring procedures, fuel systems, exhaust systems, electrical mods and upgrades, and much more. Many older Ford muscle and performance cars are prime candidates for a modular swap. However, shock towers protrude into the engine bay of these cars, so modifications are necessary to fit the engine into the car, which is also covered.

Swapping the engine and transmission into a muscle car or truck requires specialized processes, and this insightful, explanatory, and detailed instruction is found only in this book. If you are considering swapping one of these high-tech engines into a non-original chassis, this book is a vital component to the process.

Dave Stribling is a recognized authority on Ford modular engine swaps. His shop, Dave Stribling Restorations, has swapped numerous modular engines into a variety of vehicles including classic Mustangs, trucks, and muscle cars. He also developed and sells products for modular engine swaps. Dave has written articles for several Mustang magazines and is also the author of Idiot's Guide to Auto Repair & Maintenance.