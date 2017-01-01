How Your Car Works: Your Guide to the Components & Systems of Modern Cars including Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Author: Arvid Linde, Softbound, 128 pages, ISBN: 9781845843908 - First Edition, 2011

This title offers a comprehensive guided tour under the skin of the car.

Diesel, petrol (gasoline), electric, hybrid and alternative propulsions are all dissected and explained in a reader-friendly manner, and as you move from the engine to the tailpipe, you'll discover what an exciting world there is within the car.

Organised in intuitive chapters and backed with colourful illustrations and cutaways, this book describes the systems and parts that make your car move.

Without emphasizing the 'boring' science bits, it discusses the practical application of various automotive terms, and explains why having more of one thing and less of another is beneficial in the real world.

Whether you're just curious, or wish to become a better car owner, this book will start you on an exciting journey.