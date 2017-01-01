HSV Australia's World Class Performance Cars: A Very Special Heritage

Authors: Joe Kenwright and Richard Reid, Softbound, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9780646150291, First Edition, August, 1993

It's a cause for celebration at HSV that we have managed to not only survive but grow significantly stronger during one of the toughest periods the Australian automotive industry has known.

Many enthusiasts recognised what we had to offer in the HSV range and continued to buy Australian during this period which was a great motivator for us. We had to cover a wider price range than we first anticipated so even if things were tight, a special vehicle would not be an extravagance.

We met the challenge by building the same integrity and individuality into all the HSV range regardless of price.

If it sounds like it has been hard work for our 60 employees, you're right. But we haven't noticed it when everybody seems to get the fun and enjoyment out of the work they do.

The enthusiasm and pride of ownership for all our vehicles continue to provide a real boost to all the people at HSV. It helps us go the extra mile in providing the extra value and quality.

The same challenges have faced Holden's, the supplier of our core vehicles. The Commodore has been steadily improved and we have been able to build on each improvement without making our earlier models obsolete. The solid resale values of HSV vehicles indicate that each model retains its appeal. We want this to continue and every example from our model range will be treated as a special entity.

On the release of the HSV VR range, we have taken another significant step. The upgraded front suspension on the core vehicle has given us the opportunity to match the prestige imports head to head. And thanks to the revised body styling, we were given a fresh base for a smoother, more integrated HSV look, unrivalled in Australia.

The big challenge for HSV remains. Any company involved in the fashion side of the automotive industry as we are, has to move with the trends as well as set them. The growth of our engineering department has been an exciting development for the company and gives us the resources to set new trends and performance standards.

We would be remiss if we didn't express our thanks to everybody at Holden's. We work very closely with the people there and their enthusiasm plays a big part in the way each HSV model comes together so well. Their support and assistance which they give so willingly, are essential to our success.

The previous book covering HSV from the authors is already established as a top reference. For HSV, the level of interest in the book was very encouraging. In this second book, they have traced some of the people and events in the automotive industry that helped shape HSV and our vehicle range. We acknowledge their

efforts in drawing it all together. We also thank the Australian motoring press for granting them permission to present a colorful collection of road reports.

John Crennan

Managing Director

Holden Special Vehicles