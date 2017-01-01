Hunt vs Lauda Grand Prix's Greatest Racing Rivals Documentary DVD

As seen on BBC, Barcode: 5024952964567, Region 0, Colour, PAL, 52 minutes

"The stuff of which myths and movies are made"

Huffington Post

Fast, Furious, Driven - This poignant and emotional documentary tells the true story of two great drivers and the relentless rivalry that almost killed them via dramatic unseen footage and exclusive interviews with the people involved in this epic historical battle.

The victory duel for the 1976 Formula 1 World Championship has become the stuff of legend. The spectacular battle for supremacy that raged between Austrian Niki Lauda and 'True Brit' James Hunt has never been equalled. After almost burning to death in his car at the Nurburgring track, Lauda came back from the dead and fought Hunt all the way to the last race of the season...

But this film is no simple tale of driver-versus-driver: both men had their demons, but the forces that threatened them most were bred from the insane circus that surrounded them.