Illustrated Austin-Healey Buyer's Guide (First Edition)

Author: Richard Newton, Softbound, 135 Pages, ISBN: 9780879381042 - **First Published, 1984 - **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

It practically screamed "sports car" — the original quaint but quick Austin-Healey 100. It was a far cry from the fast, refined Healey 3000 Mark III that followed years later. And the Austin-Healey brew becomes even more varied when you throw in Bugeyes and the Jensen-Healey. The influence and popularity of Donald Healey's Austin-Healeys transcend their limited numbers; they are still among the most coveted of all British sports cars!

Austin-Healeys were what proper motoring was about: spirited, fun, responsive and uncomplicated. Even with their great evolution from spartan to civilized, Austin-Healey's basic unique character was maintained — except for a brief fling with three carbs!

In Illustrated Austin-Healey Buyer's Guide author Richard Newton chronicles the fascinating aspects of these cars and the important differences between the many models and variations. He completely details and describes the surprising diversity of the big, powerful Healeys and the lively Sprites. And more than 125 illustrations portray the wonderful Healey mystique. Since the desirability of certain Austin-Healey models (some very rare) is so dramatic, the exclusive five-star investment ranking feature in Illustrated Austin-Healey Buyer's Guide is especially valuable.

Included, too, are comprehensive serial numbers, specifications and interesting information about options and special versions necessary to make accurate model identifications. Illustrated Austin-Healey Buyer's Guide is a tremendous source of Austin-Healey knowledge and enjoyment. Get ready to decide which one of these exciting cars is perfect for you.