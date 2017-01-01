Illustrated History of Ford 1903-1970 (Crestline Series)

Author: George H Dammann, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ASIN: B011SJ1RK8, First Edition, 1970 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Since the early 1900s no automobile name ever devised has been so widely used or so widely known as the Ford signature.

And yet, Fords have been an enigma. They have never been the finest car; they have seldom been the cheapest; not always were they the best looking; nor the fastest; nor the easiest to repair. Often, they were not even the best seller. Yet, Fords have endeared themselves to millions of Americans from all walks of life - - from the hot rod teenager to the maidenly retired schoolteacher, from the millionaire executive to the part-time laborer.

Fords have provided basic transportation for hosts of people. They have also plowed land, climbed mountains, slogged through desert and jungle, transported tons of cargo, won races, and even - - in the form of the Tin Goose and the B-24 - - flown millions of air hours.

In fact, there is probably only a small percentage of American men who have not owned or operated a Ford in some form or other at some point in their lives - - and there are many who are not happy operating anything but a Ford.

What is the reason behind the magic of the Ford name?

Probably it lies in the fact that the name has become as American as apple pie.

At the turn of the century, when this nation was just becoming interested in the mechanical contraption known as an automobile, Ford came out with the Model T. At that time, it was as dependable,as anything else on the road, was far better than a host of more expensive cars, and eventually was priced in a range where even the poorest motorist could afford Old Lizzie - - if not new, at least used. In fact, in the early 1930s, anyone with a $5 bill could buy a used but perfectly drivable Model T. (According to the dealer's books of that era.)

The claim that the Model T put America on wheels is not easily disputed. In the teens and early twenties, the T was the most popular car in the U.S. and was also held in high regard all over Europe and in many other parts of the world. The car was so popular that scores of factories based their entire existence on designing and producing accessories and conversion pieces for these vehicles.

With relatively little expense, the Model T could be converted into a racing car, a truck, a bus, a tractor, or even a stationary engine. While the production models chugged along at a sedate 35 mph, designers were putting in overtime to rework them to hit 75 on a race track or to pull a plow at an acre an hour.

Then came the Model A. Produced in a multitude of body styles, the peppy little four cylinder car captured all hearts, from the youthful who delighted in the open models, to the thrifty who liked the price of the standard two door, to the affluent who liked the unpretentiousness of the DeLuxe models.

From the Foreword