Author: David Morgan, ISBN: 9781845849795, Hardback, Published in 2017, 224 pages

Immortal Austin Seven tells the story of this most popular of pre-war cars in all its variations, from the earliest Chummy of the 1920s, through Sports, Military, Box and Ruby Saloons to the exquisite Twin Cam racers of the late 1930s. The Austin Seven was truly Motoring for the Millions, and Herbert Austin s baby car has fascinated thousands of enthusiasts for almost a century, with the sheer variety of more than 300 distinct works or coach-built types in 17 years of production. The Austin Seven engine also powered aeroplanes, boats, tractors and motorcycles, and was put to many astonishing uses, all described in this book. There is also a section on the use of the Austin Seven post World War Two, and the car s competition role in trials, hill climbs and circuit racing, including the amazingly successful 750 Formula, which sparked off the careers of famous men like Colin Chapman, Eric Broadley, Arthur Mallock and Tony Southgate, and the craze of building sporting Austin Seven Specials which peaked in the 1950s. The book includes period, detail drawings and rarely seen photographs, and is a must for the Austin Seven or general motoring enthusiast.