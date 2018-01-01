  Loading... Please wait...

Inside Shelby American - Wrenching and Racing with Carroll Shelby in the 1960s (2017 edition)

Motorbooks
Author: John Morton, ISBN: 9780760353615, Paperback, 248 pages, Published in 2017

In the late 1950s, a young John Morton was transfixed with sports car racing. His dreams of competition eventually led him to enroll, in 1962, in the Shelby School of High Performance Driving. In a bold moment after the last class, Morton asked Carroll Shelby if he might come to work for the newly formed Shelby-American. The answer was “ Yes, here's a broom.” Thus ended Morton's college career and began his long racing career.

Over the next three years, Morton would be a firsthand witness to the evolution of one of the most iconic sports car builders and racing teams of the 1960s. Inside Shelby-American is his personal account of a company overflowing with talent, from designer Pete Brock to fabricator extraordinare Phil Remington to drivers like Dan Gurney, Ken Miles, Bob Bondurant, and Phil Hill. The cars were equally captivating: AC Cobra, Mustang GT350, Ford GT, Daytona Coupe. In this book, Morton’ s story is intertwined with the memories of other Shelby staffers of the period, revealing through historic photography and an untold perspective the rousing story of America’ s most legendary racer and car builder.

