Isky: Ed Iskenderian And The History Of Hot Rodding

Author: Matt Stone, Hardbound, 207 Pages, CT570, ISBN: 9781613252901,First Published, 2017

Ed was there from the very beginning. Born in 1921 to first-generation Armenian immigrants, Ed's first hobby was ham radio, but like many young men in the years before World War II, his interest turned to automobiles, especially hot rods.

This book tells the whole story, from Ed's pre-war Lake Muroc and car club activities, his service in the military, starting a small business fabricating parts and making cams in the back of a rented shop, and then selling cams to other rodders.

It covers how he grew a business from a single cam grinder and became the leading cam authority in barely ten years. Ed was a gifted machinist, and he also had a natural knack for promotion. He purchased an ad in the second edition of Hot Rod magazine, sensing something big; his instincts, as always, were right.

He was also the first to use T-shirts and uniforms as promotion.

Ed's brand went on to become a household name in the performance community. His continued success is an entertaining tale of mingling with industry icons, insight into the business of hot rodding, great stories of yesterday and today, and a life very well lived.

You will enjoy the stories recorded here as much as Ed "Isky" Iskenderian seems to enjoy telling them.