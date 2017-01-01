Isle Of Man TT Races 2017 : On-Bike Laps Volume One DVD

A Duke DVD, Code: 5017559129958, PAL, 0 Code / All Regions - Running Time: 92 minutes

Six sensational race laps of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course Including the fastest ever sidecar lap!

RST Superbike TT Race:

1. Join Peter Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW as he gets his successful TT campaign underway with a superb standing start lap of 17:22.391 - 130.304mph.

2. Michael Dunlop is up next, showing what a difference experience makes at the TT; 131.135mph from a standing start on his first race lap of TT 2017, and his first on the new Bennetts Suzuki.

3. Our final lap from the RST Superbike TT Race is with David Johnson on the Norton SG6 V4 racer. Carryin the number one plate, Davo shows us what a clear roads opening lap looks – and sounds – like.

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1:

4. Switching to the 600cc MD Racing/Carl Cox Motorsport Yamaha Michael Dunlop shows that he’s not just a big bike specialist, with a winning pace of 124.697mph on his first lap

Sure Sidecar TT Race 1:

5. Ben and Tom Birchall with their LCR Honda crack the magical 117mph barrier on the fastest ever sidecar lap of the TT Mountain Course: 19:19.746 - 117.119mph!

6. We finish with a lap of the Mountain Course with John Holden and new passenger Lee Cain as they throw the Silicone Engineering Honda round at a very impressive 115.839mph