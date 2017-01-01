Isle Of Man TT Races 2017 : On-Bike Laps Volume Two DVD

Duke Video, PAL 0 All Regions Code, CODE: 5017559129965, Running Time, 108 minutes

Join the Kings of the Mountain for six fast laps from the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races

Bennetts Lightweight Race:

1. Michael Rutter riding the superb Paton takes his first petrol-powered TT win since the 1998 Junior TT. We’re onboard for Lap 2, a 120.362 mph masterclass.

Pokerstars Senior Race:

2. David Johnson, one of Norton’s Aussie stars puts the mighty SG6 V4 prototype through its Mountain Course paces with a 129.300mph lap from a standing start.

3. 132.019mph on the final lap of the Senior TT meant Kawasaki-mounted Dean Harrison ended the week as one of the fastest riders of TT 2017…

4. …But 132.903mph from Senior winner Michael Dunlop on his Bennetts Suzuki put him top of the pile overall.

SES TT Zero Race

5. We’re back with Dean Harrison for a lap of the course on a zero-emmissions bike from Belgian manufacturer Sarolea at a very respectable 108.064mph

RL360º Quantum Superstock Race:

6. The final lap of this TT 2017 compilation goes to five-time podium finisher Peter Hickman, as he leaves the pitstop on his BMW