  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II: Vol 2 Operational History

Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II (9780764307515)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II (9780764307515)
  • Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II (9780764307515)
Schiffer
US$115.50
Stock Code SKU:
9780764307515
Condition:
Used
Weight:
1.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Andrew Devey, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780764307515, First Edition, 1999**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Volume two, Operational History, covers the training, transport, deployment and a month by month fighting account of the two Panzer Jager units equipped with Jagdtigers.

Using original documentation and veteran accounts in the text; documents, maps and the wealth of striking photographs presented, dramatically illustrate the combat experiences of these unique weapons.

Other planned deployments and training vehicles are covered, together with Intelligence reports and a detailed study of the three surviving examples.

The author's own color artwork illustrating the camouflage systems used completes this definitive study of the Jagdtiger.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II: Vol 2 Operational History to your wish list.