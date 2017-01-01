Jagdtiger: The Most Powerful Armoured Fighting Vehicle of World War II: Vol 2 Operational History

Author: Andrew Devey, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780764307515, First Edition, 1999**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Volume two, Operational History, covers the training, transport, deployment and a month by month fighting account of the two Panzer Jager units equipped with Jagdtigers.

Using original documentation and veteran accounts in the text; documents, maps and the wealth of striking photographs presented, dramatically illustrate the combat experiences of these unique weapons.

Other planned deployments and training vehicles are covered, together with Intelligence reports and a detailed study of the three surviving examples.

The author's own color artwork illustrating the camouflage systems used completes this definitive study of the Jagdtiger.