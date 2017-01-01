  Loading... Please wait...

Jagdwaffe: Attack in the West 1940 (Luftwaffe Colours Vol 1 Section 4)

Jagdwaffe: Attack in the West 1940 (Luftwaffe Colours Vol 1 Section 4) (9780952686781)

  • Jagdwaffe: Attack in the West 1940 (Luftwaffe Colours Vol 1 Section 4) (9780952686781)
Classic Publications
US$38.50
9780952686781
Used
0.70 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Eric Mombeek with J.Richard Smith & Eddie J.Creek, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780952686781, First Published, 2000**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

