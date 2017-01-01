Jaguar: A Living Legend

Author: Anders Ditlev Clausager, Hardbound, 200 Pages, ISBN: 9781555213343, First Published, 1990 _ ** Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition **

Jaguar is the most exciting make of car in Britain.

There is something in the Jaguar story of interest to every car enthusiast. In-this book, the history of the marque is traced from the modest beginnings as a sidecar manufacturer in Blackpool, almost 70 years ago, to its present position as one of the world's leading manufacturers of luxury and sports cars.

Jaguar have won the 24-hour race at Le Mans more times than any other British make. This is also the story of Jaguar's motor racing career, from the golden age of the 1950s to the renaissance in the 1980s. But the development of Jaguar cars for the road, both saloons and sports cars, has not been overlooked either.

This part of the story culminates with the development of today's XJ40 and the fabulous XJ220 supercar which created a sensation in the 1988 Motor Show.

The story of Jaguar is the story of Sir William Lyons who founded the company and who guided its fortunes for almost 50 years. But the many other personalities who helped to create this great company and its products have not been forgotten.

Since 1980, the driving force behind the success of Jaguar has been Sir John Egan, and this book takes a close look at how the company has fared under his chairmanship.

Finally, the book takes a look at the future prospects for Jaguar, now that the , company is under new ownership following the, take-over by Ford at the end of 1989.

The implications of this merger for the Jaguar business and the Jaguar cars of the future are examined in detail. The business history of Jaguar is as fascinating as that of the cars.

In his introduction, the author acknowledges that this is not a definitive history —Jaguar is very much a living legend, and will continue to make history in the years to come.