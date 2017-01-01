Jaguar and SS Gold Portfolio 1931-1951

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 184 Pages, ISBN: 9781855200630 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 A Striking Sports Coupé Motor Sport Dec. 1931

6 The SS1 — A New Ultra Sports Car Motor Jan. 26 1932

11 Jaguar SS1 Road Test Autocar Feb. 3 1933

12 Two Days with an SS11 Motor Sport May 1932

13 An SS1 Open Four-Seater Autocar Mar. 31 1933

14 With an SS11 on the Open Road Light Car May 5 1933

16 The 16hp SS1 Coupé Motor Sport June 1933

18 The SS Range for 1934 Motor Oct. 3 1933

22 The 1934 SS Programme Autocar Oct. 6 1933

25 A New SS Model Light Car April 20 1934

26 The 20hp SS1 Saloon Road Test Motor July 3 1934

28 The 10hp SS11 Saloon Light Car Aug. 10 1934

31 SS Cars for 1935 Autocar Sept. 7 1934

37 An Airline SS1 Motor Sept. 11 1934

39 An SS1 Drop Head Coupé Motor Mar. 10 1935

40 Two New SS Models Autocar Mar. 22 1935

43 The SS1 Airline Saloon Road Test Motor April 23 1935

45 10,000 Miles with an SS1 Sports Tourer Motor July 2 1935

48 20hp SS1 Four-Light Saloon Road Test Autocar Aug. 23 1935

50 Introducing the SS Jaguar — An Entirely New Motor Sept. 24 1935

Range of Cars

56 New: The SS Jaguar Autocar Sept. 27 1935

59 20hp 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Autocar April 3 1936

61 The 11/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Motor June 23 1936

63 SS Benefit by Experience Autocar Aug. 21 1936

65 The 1937 Range of SS Cars Motor Aug. 25 1936

68 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Road Test Practical Motorist April 3 1937

70 20hp SS1 Tourer — Buying Used Autocar Mar. 20 1936

72 SS100 Open 2-Seater Road Test Motor Mar. 25 1937

74 SS Programme: A 31/ Litre Model Autocar Sept. 24 1937

771938 Cars — SS Motor Sept. 21 1937

81 SS Cars — 1938 Programme Practical Motorist Sept. 25 1937

82 31/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Motor May 31 1938

84 SS Jaguars for 1939 Autocar July 8 1938

92 20hp SSI Airline Saloon Buying Used Motor

93 The SS Jaguar 31/2 Litre "100" Road Test Motor

96 25hp 3' Litre SS Two-Seater Road Test Autocar

98 20,000 Miles with an SS Jaguar Motor

100 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Motor

102 An SS Jaguar Limousine Autocar

103 The SS Jaguar Programme Autocar

106 Vetting and Testing a 1939 11/2 Litre Motor Sport

SS Jaguar Drop Head Coupé

108 200 MPG Motor

110 The SS Jaguar Autocar

114 Monte Carlo Diary Autocar

117 The Jaguar Programme Autocar

121 The 31/2 Litre Jaguar Motor

126 The Jaguar Australian Motor Manual

128 Press On Regardless Part One Motor

133 Press On Regardless Part Two Motor

137 The Jaguar Mark V Autocar

141 31/2 Litre Jaguar Saloon Road Test Autocar

144 To Goodwood in a Jaguar Motor Sport

148 Jaguars Extensively Redesigned Motor

152 Jaguars Re-Enter the 100mph Class Motor

155 Jaguar 31/2 Litre Mark V Saloon Road Test Autocar

158 Jaguar Demonstration Motor

159 Jaguar for 1950 Autocar

160 My Favorite Sports Car — Jaguar XK120 Road & Track

161 The Jaguar XK120C Motor

164 And Now — An XK120 Coupé Motor

166 The Jaguar 31/2 Litre Saloon Mark V Road Test Motor

169 Jaguar — A History of the Marque Road & Track

The SS1 Era

176 Jaguar — A History of the Marque — Road & Track

The SS Era

181 1946 31/ Litre Jaguar Saloon Buying Used Autocar

182 Labour of Love Classic and Sportstar