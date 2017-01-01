Jaguar and SS Gold Portfolio 1931-1951

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 184 Pages, ISBN: 9781855200630 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 A Striking Sports Coupé Motor Sport Dec. 1931
6 The SS1 — A New Ultra Sports Car Motor Jan. 26 1932
11 Jaguar SS1 Road Test Autocar Feb. 3 1933
12 Two Days with an SS11 Motor Sport May 1932
13 An SS1 Open Four-Seater Autocar Mar. 31 1933
14 With an SS11 on the Open Road Light Car May 5 1933
16 The 16hp SS1 Coupé Motor Sport June 1933
18 The SS Range for 1934 Motor Oct. 3 1933
22 The 1934 SS Programme Autocar Oct. 6 1933
25 A New SS Model Light Car April 20 1934
26 The 20hp SS1 Saloon Road Test Motor July 3 1934
28 The 10hp SS11 Saloon Light Car Aug. 10 1934
31 SS Cars for 1935 Autocar Sept. 7 1934
37 An Airline SS1 Motor Sept. 11 1934
39 An SS1 Drop Head Coupé Motor Mar. 10 1935
40 Two New SS Models Autocar Mar. 22 1935
43 The SS1 Airline Saloon Road Test Motor April 23 1935
45 10,000 Miles with an SS1 Sports Tourer Motor July 2 1935
48 20hp SS1 Four-Light Saloon Road Test Autocar Aug. 23 1935
50 Introducing the SS Jaguar — An Entirely New Motor Sept. 24 1935
Range of Cars
56 New: The SS Jaguar Autocar Sept. 27 1935
59 20hp 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Autocar April 3 1936
61 The 11/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Motor June 23 1936
63 SS Benefit by Experience Autocar Aug. 21 1936
65 The 1937 Range of SS Cars Motor Aug. 25 1936
68 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Road Test Practical Motorist April 3 1937
70 20hp SS1 Tourer — Buying Used Autocar Mar. 20 1936
72 SS100 Open 2-Seater Road Test Motor Mar. 25 1937
74 SS Programme: A 31/ Litre Model Autocar Sept. 24 1937
771938 Cars — SS Motor Sept. 21 1937
81 SS Cars — 1938 Programme Practical Motorist Sept. 25 1937
82 31/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Motor May 31 1938
84 SS Jaguars for 1939 Autocar July 8 1938
92 20hp SSI Airline Saloon Buying Used Motor
93 The SS Jaguar 31/2 Litre "100" Road Test Motor
96 25hp 3' Litre SS Two-Seater Road Test Autocar
98 20,000 Miles with an SS Jaguar Motor
100 21/2 Litre SS Jaguar Saloon Road Test Motor
102 An SS Jaguar Limousine Autocar
103 The SS Jaguar Programme Autocar
106 Vetting and Testing a 1939 11/2 Litre Motor Sport
SS Jaguar Drop Head Coupé
108 200 MPG Motor
110 The SS Jaguar Autocar
114 Monte Carlo Diary Autocar
117 The Jaguar Programme Autocar
121 The 31/2 Litre Jaguar Motor
126 The Jaguar Australian Motor Manual
128 Press On Regardless Part One Motor
133 Press On Regardless Part Two Motor
137 The Jaguar Mark V Autocar
141 31/2 Litre Jaguar Saloon Road Test Autocar
144 To Goodwood in a Jaguar Motor Sport
148 Jaguars Extensively Redesigned Motor
152 Jaguars Re-Enter the 100mph Class Motor
155 Jaguar 31/2 Litre Mark V Saloon Road Test Autocar
158 Jaguar Demonstration Motor
159 Jaguar for 1950 Autocar
160 My Favorite Sports Car — Jaguar XK120 Road & Track
161 The Jaguar XK120C Motor
164 And Now — An XK120 Coupé Motor
166 The Jaguar 31/2 Litre Saloon Mark V Road Test Motor
169 Jaguar — A History of the Marque Road & Track
The SS1 Era
176 Jaguar — A History of the Marque — Road & Track
The SS Era
181 1946 31/ Litre Jaguar Saloon Buying Used Autocar
182 Labour of Love Classic and Sportstar
All prices are in USD.