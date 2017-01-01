  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Jaguar C-type - The autobiography of XKC 051 (Great Cars No 9)

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
Porter Press International
US$146.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781907085468
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.70 KGS
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Chas Parker & Philip Porter, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781907085468, First Edition, August, 2017 - Number 9 in this spectacular series

This glorious book tells the story of the celebrated lightweight Jaguar C-type, chassis number XKC 051, that Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt drove to victory in the 1953 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The car went on to have a busy post-works racing career, first with Ecurie Ecosse, then with privateer drivers Bill Smith and Geoffrey Allison. Among its small number of collector custodians in later years, the names Briggs Cunningham in America and Adrian Hamilton (son of Duncan) in the UK stand out.

The development of the C-type is described, focusing on the three lightweights of 1953 with thinner-gauge aluminum bodies, pioneering disc brakes, and aircraft-style fuel tanks.

All this is covered in fascinating detail, supported by interviews with drivers and mechanics, a fine collection of period images and studio photographs.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Jaguar C-type - The autobiography of XKC 051 (Great Cars No 9) to your wish list.