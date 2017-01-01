  Loading... Please wait...

Jaguar E-Type - A celebration of the world s favourite 60s icon (Great Cars)

Jaguar E-Type - A celebration of the world s favourite 60s icon (Great Cars)

  Jaguar E-Type - A celebration of the world s favourite 60s icon (Great Cars)
Author: Nigel Thorley, ISBN: 9781787110250, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 160 pages

Four decades after its launch, the Jaguar E-type is still at the top of most car enthusiasts' Christmas lists. An enduring example of design and engineering excellence, it is instantly recognisable to people around the world. In production from 1961 to 1974, it was celebrated at the time as the most glamorous sports car of them all and is today one of the best-know icons of the 60s. If ever there was a deserving recipient of the tile 'Great Car,' it's the classically elegant Jaguar E-type.In this fascinating, extensively illustrated book, Nigel Thorley describes the year by year history and development of the Jaguar E-Type, including anecdotes and curiosities along the way. Together with a sumptuous collection of colour photographs, this adds up to a feast of nostalgia that will delight all admirers of this most sinuous of cats.

