Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide

Authors: Dr.Thomas F. Haddock and Dr. Michael C. Mueller, Hardnound, 516 Pages, ISBN:9781854432841 - First Published, March 2017

This book on Jaguar E-type originality is based on research spanning almost five decades, and Drs. Haddock and Mueller include here extensive new information from an exhaustive four-year examination of the Mueller collection of over fifty E-types.

As such, the book is archaeological in nature, based more on observations of cars than on factory publications or other literature.

The examination of principally un-restored cars, many partly or completely disassembled and still retaining their original configuration, permitted discovery of much detailed information not reported before. T

he large volume of data used in the compilation of this work permitted statistical analysis of production changes that would be impossible with a smaller data-set.

It significantly advances the understanding of the original configuration of these remarkable cars

A few of the many topics treated in the book are:

§ Variations between early and late E-type Moss transmissions

§ An analysis of engine block and head part numbers and configurations, especially the complex and numerous variations of 4.2-liter engine blocks

§ A review of the myriad of small sheet-metal variations in the tub, bonnet and doors, especially the subtle changes in coupe bodywork in early in 3.8-liter E-type production

§ Hidden markings on instruments

§ Review of the subtle variations in the early cooling fan motors

§ Coupe sun-visor evolution

§ Markings and tags on carburetors

§ Markings on the various tires originally supplied on E-types