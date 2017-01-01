  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide

Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide (978185443284)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide (978185443284)
Dalton Watson Fine Books
US$227.15
Stock Code SKU:
978185443284
Condition:
New
Weight:
3.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Dr.Thomas F. Haddock and Dr. Michael C. Mueller, Hardnound, 516 Pages, ISBN:9781854432841 - First Published, March 2017 

This book on Jaguar E-type originality is based on research spanning almost five decades, and Drs. Haddock and Mueller include here extensive new information from an exhaustive four-year examination of the Mueller collection of over fifty E-types.

As such, the book is archaeological in nature, based more on observations of cars than on factory publications or other literature.

 

The examination of principally un-restored cars, many partly or completely disassembled and still retaining their original configuration, permitted discovery of much detailed information not reported before. T

he large volume of data used in the compilation of this work permitted statistical analysis of production changes that would be impossible with a smaller data-set.

It significantly advances the understanding of the original configuration of these remarkable cars

 

 A few of the many topics treated in the book are:

 

§ Variations between early and late E-type Moss transmissions

 

§ An analysis of engine block and head part numbers and configurations, especially the complex and numerous variations of 4.2-liter engine blocks

 

§ A review of the myriad of small sheet-metal variations in the tub, bonnet and doors, especially the subtle changes in coupe bodywork in early in 3.8-liter E-type production

 

§ Hidden markings on instruments

 

§ Review of the subtle variations in the early cooling fan motors

 

§ Coupe sun-visor evolution

 

§ Markings and tags on carburetors

 

§ Markings on the various tires originally supplied on E-types

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Jaguar E-Type: Six-Cylinder Originality Guide to your wish list.