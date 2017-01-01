  Loading... Please wait...

Jaguar Mark 1 & 2 Great Cars - Veloce Classic Reprint Series

Jaguar Mark 1 & 2 Great Cars - Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787110243)

  Jaguar Mark 1 & 2 Great Cars - Veloce Classic Reprint Series
Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Nigel Thorley, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110243, Reprinted in August 1917

The compact Jaguar saloons of the 1950s and 1960s were some of the most popular performance cars of their day, became a legend in their own time, and now are considered one of the most collectable of classics.

In this fascinating, extensively illustrated book, Nigel Thorley describes the year by year history and development of the Jaguar Mark 1 and Mark 2 models, from the original design concept in the early 1950s, through to the final variants produced at the end of the 1960s.

The author unearths many anecdotes and curiosities along the way, as well as covering the main body of evolution, to become the most popular and profitable models in the Jaguar range for many years.

With a fabulous collection of period and specially commissioned photographs, this publication represents a feast of valuable information for anyone interested in general motoring history, Jaguar specific information, as well as for enthusiasts and owners of these fine cars.

Out of print for some years, this popular book is now available again from Veloce as part of their Classic Reprint series.

