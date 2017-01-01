Jaguar Sports (Autocar)

Compiled by Peter Garnier from the archives of Autocar, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780890093399 - First US Edition, 1980**BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

For more than four decades, the Jaguar name has appeared on some of Britain's most desirable high-performance cars.

Since the first Jaguar appeared in 1936, the leading motoring journal Autocar has covered every development, from the early SS sports cars, through the XK series and the immortal E-Types to the svelte XJ-S.

The book draws extensively on the archives of Autocar and includes driving impressions, full road tests and technical articles, together with coverage of Jaguar's extensive competition activities all over the world, which included five victories in the Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

Color photographs of Jaguars old and new complement the many detailed cutaway diagrams of both road and racing models, while there is also a large selection of black and white photographs and technical drawings.

Most of the material appears exactly as it was published in Autocar over a period of almost half a century and it provides a unique record for both Jaguar