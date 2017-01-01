Author: Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9781852278892, First Edition, 2000

Jaguar has always flown the flag for Britain in international motor sport, boasting over 70 years of racing success.

While the SS 100 established Jaguar's international credentials in the 1930s and the XK 120 caused quite a stir in the late 40s, it wasn't until the phenomenal C-type and D-type Le Mans winners of the 1950s that Jaguar really made the motor sport world sit up and take notice. Since then, Jaguar has earned an enviable reputation in motor sport with almost every model built by the company contributing to that reputation.

Alpine Rally Champions, RAC Rally Champions, seven times Le Mans Champions, European Touring Car Champions, World Sports Car Champions — the history of Jaguar's major competition successes admirably demonstrates the high standards the company sets for itself, and

the boundless enthusiasm of the individuals who have been involved.

Only a book that lives up to those standards and represents the essence of that enthusiasm could ever hope to tell the story of Jaguar's motor sport endeavours.

Paul Skilleter — with Jaguar's help — has assembled a unique and fascinating collection of photographs and traced many of the support staff who worked so hard behind the scenes to put Jaguars on the track. In Jaguar —The Sporting Heritage, Skilleter has captured the spirit of the Big Cats in action, making this the definitive illustrated history of Jaguars in competition.