Jeep Cj 1972-1986 How to Build and Modify (Performance How-to)

Author: Michael Hanssen, ISBN: 9781613253427, Paperback, 144 pages, Published in 2017, Publisher's Code: SA396

Covers Suspension, Steering, Brakes, Driveline and More

Identifying the Jeep CJ series vehicles as the most popular off-road vehicles of all time may actually qualify as an understatement. They really are that popular. The CJ series started in World War II with the CJ-1, and while the early CJs have their share of enthusiasts, the largest group ofenthusiasts began their love affair with the AMC-powered Jeep CJ-5s beginning in 1972. Joined by the longer-wheelbase CJ-7 models introduced in 1976, the CJ models were wildly popular through their discontinuation in 1986, when the Wrangler was introduced. These were the only models originally equipped with V-8 engines in any meaningful way. This era combined the ruggedness of the early Jeeps with some of the advancements and horsepower of a more modern era; it makes a platform that is both fun to own and to modify.

In Jeep CJ 1972-1986: How to Build and Modify, Jeep guru Michael Hanssen covers all of the systems that can be upgraded to improve your Jeep's performance. Upgrades include suspension components such as springs, shocks, and steering modifications; driveline components including differentials, transmissions, transfer cases, and axles; engine upgrades including engine swaps; wheel and tire upgrades; aftermarket accessories; and armor such as skid plates, bumpers, brake upgrades, and more.

Whether you are looking to get into serious off-roading or just want to make your classic CJ a little more fun, this book will be a valuable tool in your shop or library.