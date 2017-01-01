Joey Dunlop: No Ordinary Joe DVD

Duke Marketing, PAL, O All Regions, DMDVD1873, Running Time, 101 minutes

This is a fascinating new documentary about motorcycle icon Joey Dunlop, World Champion, 26-times Isle of Man TT winner and tireless charity worker.

Produced by leading Northern Ireland film production company Waldovision, which brought fans the critically acclaimed BBC documentaries ‘Joey Dunlop – Remembered’ and ‘How The North West Was Won’, the new film includes unseen material and additional footage.

No Ordinary Joe includes tributes from Joey’s wife Linda and his family plus John McGuinness, Steve Parrish, commentator Richard Nichols, Phillip McCallen, Eddie Laycock, Hector Neill, Barry Symmons and Brian Reid.

Never-before-published pictures of the Ballymoney hero, provided from his family’s private collection, have also been included in the documentary.

Directed and produced by brothers Alwyn and Colin James and Directed by Anna Masefield of Waldovision Ltd, No Ordinary Joe also includes archive footage of Joey competing at the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and national road races in the Republic of Ireland.