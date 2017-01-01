John Bowe: Going The Distance - Limited Numbered Edition

From Sinclair Ford, Softbound, Published, 2007 - LIMITED EDITION #5 of 450 Copies made - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The name John Bowe is synonymous with Australian motorsport.

Holding some of the sport's most impressive records, and with a persona of decency and sincerity to match - there is no doubt John Bowe's mark will be etched into the history of Australian motorsport folklore.

John Bowe: Going The Distance is a photographic biography of Bowe's Australian motorsport career, covering his debut in the 1970's through to his final V8 Supercar season in 2007.

It compiles the thoughts and recounts from many competitors, past luminaries, journalists, friends and family - all of whom have witnessed the amazing roller coaster ride that has been John Bowe's life and career.

"JB is an underestimated character, he is a quiet achiever, but has tonnes of results. People make a lot of noise about some drivers, but when you look back at their history, they probably haven't done a great deal. John's done a lot, and doesn't make a lot of

noise about it. But really, he should."

- Russell Ingall

"To me, he has always been Mr. Bowe, the race car driver. It's only when he joined our team, and I got to spend a little time with him that I started calling him John. He is a living legend."

- Brad Jones

"I still look on our time together at DJR as some of the best years of my racing career, and there's no doubt he was the best driver of that time. He's always on the phone with another bright idea, but deep down, he's just a racer:"

- Ross Stone

The gentleman in him gave way to an unrelenting competitor, and his ability to sit to pave the way for many years to come.

From the perspective of a team owner, and I'm sure many others could profess to this, Bowe could never be discounted, regardless of the car or conditions. Having literally driven thousands of laps of each Australian track, and recently setting the benchmark for most touring car starts, there is no-one more experienced.

John's move to PCR at the start of the season was an honourable one, and was surely a boost for the series newest team. His command of motorsport is held in high regard, which also showed in his five seasons with BJR.

However, we often overlook the fact that his involvement, in racing spans four decades, and before touring cars he had a very successful period racing open wheelers.

Another graduate of Formula Ford, which proves as effective today as it did almost 40 years ago in creating great racers, Bowe forged an illustrious career in such classes as Formula 5000