John Deere Model A: Photo Archive

John Deere Model A: Photo Archive (9781882256129)

 Product Description

Edited by P.A.Letourneau, Softbound, 141 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256129, First Published, 1994

John Deere Model A Photo Archive is an exciting collection of photographs specially selected from the Deere & Company Archives. These detailed photographs of "styled" and "unstyled" A Series tractors will fascinate every enthusiast and prove indispensable to the collector and restorer.

Included are photographs of row-crop, standard. orchard, and industrial tractors at work; as well as studio photographs and artwork used by the company to promote the versatility and strengths of the Model A ... a popular favorite among John Deere's classic two-cylinder tractors.

