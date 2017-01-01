  Loading... Please wait...

John Deere Model B: Restoration Guide

 Product Description

Author: Robert N. Pripps, Softbound. 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780879389741, First Published, 1995

The popular and prolific John Deere Model B is covered from front pedestal to drawbar in this useful guide. Exploded parts diagrams and archival and modern photography help you figure out the correct parts, paint, and assembly for your styled or unstyled John Deere Model B. Charts and tables list serial and part numbers as well as major manufacturing changes.

All styled and unstyled model variations except the Lindeman crawler are covered, including the Model B, BR, BO, BI, BN, BW, BNH, and BWH, as well as the rare BW-40 and experimental HX. A brief history of the Model B's evolution and variations is included, with
archival photographs of each type in the fields and on the farm.

The John Deere Model B Restoration Guide is a great addition to the library of any John Deere restorer, collector, or enthusiast.

