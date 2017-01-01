John Deere Model D - Photo Archive

Edited by P.A. Letourneau, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256006 - Revised Edition, 1993

The Unstyled Model D

John Deere Mode lD Photo Archiveis a rare collection of photographs specially selected from the Deere & Company Archives to highlight the first 16 years of Model D production.

These detailed photographs will fascinate every tractor enthusiast and prove indispensable to the collector and restorer.

Included are photographs of the Model D at work in fields, barnyards and industrial sites; as well as artwork, photographs and advertisements used by the company to promote the strengths, economy and versatility of the Model D.