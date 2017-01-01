Author: Holly L. Bollinger, Hardbound, 128 pages, ISBN: 9780760317532, First Edition, 2004

At a time when tractor manufacturers were di building reliable machines worth a dime a dozen, John Deere & Company found success with two trusty cylinders and a distinctive "pop-pop" sound.

Because of the revolutionary performance of these green-and-gold marvels, produced between the years of 1918 and 1960, farmers everywhere were switching from horse power to horsepower.

Whether it was the rugged Model D, versatile Model GP, A, and B lines or the mighty Model R diesel that came later on, these two-cylinder tracto cemented Deere's place in the industry as a top producer of powerful agricultural equipment. John Deere Tractors

The First Generation of Power detai Deere's tentative entrance into the tractor market, focusing on how the company's quest for quality and innovation shaped every model fro the Model D to the 40 series.

Inside, more than 120 photos accompany Johnny Popper on its journey and illustrate how these tractors helped me farmers' needs for more than 40 years.



