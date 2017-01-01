  Loading... Please wait...

Jowett - Advertising The Marque

Jowett - Advertising The Marque (9780752435350)

  • Jowett - Advertising The Marque (9780752435350)
Tempus
US$46.16
9780752435350
New
0.45 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
1
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Noel Stokoe, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780752435350, First Edition, 2015

This is a potted history of the Jowett car company's distinctive advertising from the days when owning a Jowett was cheaper than walking.

