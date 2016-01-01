Kussmaul Chronicles: The Story of Rolland Kussmaul's Contribution to Porsche's Total Crushing Domination of Sports Car Racing

Author: Craig Watkins, ISBN: 9780692665749, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 432 pages

Kussmaul Chronicles is the story of Roland Kussmaul’s contribution to Porsche’s total crushing domination of sports car racing.

Roland Kussmaul has been involved with developing every racing car Porsche has built since 1975, from Le Mans-winning sports cars, to Paris-Dakar Rally-winning cars, to winning Indy cars, to the complete decade-long dominance of Group C prototypes, to the GT3 Cup and GT3 RSRs, as well as the famous RS Spyder. If you’re interested in hearing the inside story of how these successes came to be, told as a narrative, the truths are in this book.

For 36 years Roland Kussmaul not only helped develop Porsche's racing cars, he drove them—not only in testing but in pro races themselves—and raced privately with friends throughout his career. This is a story of a racing engineer, told through the narrative, by a racing engineer who worked side by side with him for six years. Kussmaul's unique personality and work ethic will give you a partial understanding of why Porsche eventually dominates every class it enters. He is a modest and ingenious man who is respected by his peers, by the company, and by the "Werks" drivers he engineered for. And you'll gain an understanding of why Porsche has been so successful, for decades, in motorsports and as a company.

Craig Watkins grew up on the San Francisco Peninsula. He graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He was first exposed to Porsche cars when he was 8 years old and was Flying Lizard Motorsports' chief engineer for ten years. He lives in Penngrove. California with his wife Jennifer and has two sons. His hobbies are reading, parts design, riding bicycles, and racing older 911s.