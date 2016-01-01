Lamborghini 1964 - 2004: Celebrating 40 Years of Lamborghini Cars (A Brooklands Portfolio)

ISBN: 9781855206496, Published by Brooklands, Books, Hardcover Book,

A hardcover collector's item, it combines all three soft cover Lamborghini title with articles drawn from leading motoring journals. Models covered: 350 GT, 400 GT, Miura, Espada, Islero, Jarama, Countach, Urraco, Silhouette, LM 002, V16T, Jalpa, Diablo, VT, Murcielago & Gallardo.

A portfolio of international articles drawn from leading motoring journals covering Lamborghini's production between 1964 and 2004. Models reported on include the 350 GT, 400 GT, Miura, Espcula, Islero, Jarama, Countach, Urraco, Silhouette, LM 002, eizeta-Moroder V16T, Jalpa, Diablo 5.7 & 6.0 plus the Murcielago and Gallardo.