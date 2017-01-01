Lamborghini Espada & The 4-Seaters (Osprey Auto History)

Author: Jean-Francois Marchet, Hardbound, 135 Pages, ISBN: 9780850455922 - First Published, 1985 **VERY RARE BOOK IN PERFECT UNREAD CONDITION**

For a moment forget Lamborghinis most stunning, reputation making, super fast GT dream cars; the Miura, the Countach and the Urraco,

Instead, remember the car they have made the most of and think of it as a great sales success and then consider its technical triumph, an ergonomic comfort and a styling tour de force, Finally consider it today as long lamented, missed and wished for .

The Lamborghini Espada is all those things.The Espsda is still considered in be the best high speed, GTized fourseater in modern times. Since it went out of production at least five years ago nothing has come close, Here is its story

Acknowledged expert Jean-Francois Marchat spins the Espada web tightly drawing in the other Lamborghini V12 front- engined four-seaters (even if some were 2+ 1 rather than 2+2 rather than genuine four-seaters).

He starts with the first car; the 350GTV of 1964,continuing with the production 350 and 400GTs, the Islero, the Islero S, and the Jarama and Jarama S, He also takes into amount the radical Marzal show car of 1961 the car that greatly influenced the striking line of the Espada.

Here for the first time is the other side of the Lamborghini story once away from the ‘oohs' and ‘ahs’ ofthe two-sesters, a story closer to some automotive reality.

Today these are the cars that are relatively prolific and nearly affordable. And good they are too.

Long live the Eapada !