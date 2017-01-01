Lancia 037 - The development & rally history of a World Champion (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Peter Collins, Hardback, 221 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111288, July 2017 Reprint of 2008 condition

The world of rallying was changed forever on January 1, 1982 with the introduction of the new Group B rules. These virtually gave manufacturers carte blanche to design the fastest car they could for World Rally special stages, so long as they built at least 200 identical examples.

Lancia's Rally was the car developed to deal with the then-dominant Audi Quattro. The reasons it succeeded are featured here, along with an in-depth, behind-closed-doors look at the development of the car, with the close help and co-operation of its designer and chief engineer, lng. Sergio Limone.

Accompanied by stunning photography and insights from team members, this book follows the small and nimble 037s, as the cars became popularly known, into the world of top-level rallying, with all the associated glory and headaches, as they headed out to take the World Rally Championship for Makes in 1983 and claim innumerable wins throughout the world.

Born in London, Peter Collins has been a motoring journalist and photographer for fifteen years. He has a lifelong interest in motorsport and racing history, in particular developing his knowledge expertise of Italian cars.

Co-founder and editorat-large of the UK's Auto Italia magazine, his enthusiasm for Italian motorsport began at Le Mans 1967 as a Ferrari supporter. He has since become closely involved with the Italian motoring scene, both the cars and the people, and has written books on the Lancia Integrale and Alfa Romeo Tipo 33.

Peter now lives in south London with partner Liz and cat Darcy, and travels extensively, covering motoring events and maintaining his close ties with Italian car associations worldwide.

He was honoured to be asked

to write this book by Ing. Sergio Limone, designer and chief engineer of the Lancia 037.