Lancia Stratos - 40 anni di successi (Antonio Biasioli) - Italian & English

Lancia Stratos - 40 anni di successi (Antonio Biasioli) - Italian & English (9788888939575)

  • Lancia Stratos - 40 anni di successi (Antonio Biasioli) - Italian & English (9788888939575)
Editice Elzeviro - Padova
US$123.16
9788888939575
New
3.10 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939575, 216 pages, Published in 2014, Hardcover, (Italian with English translations is a separate text booklet) 

Five years after his first book about the Lancia Stratos, Antonio Biasioli publishes another although completly new book about "40 years of success" of the Stratos. The force of the book mainly relies in its hundreds of photographs - most of them never published before - and its numerous stories retold by the people who developped and drove the car. The book also contains numerous chapters about the birth of the Stratos and the races which marked the career of the car, like the Targa Florio, the Sanremo Rally or the Giro d'Italia. Finially, the book contains a section of statistics with the results of the car on international motorsport events from 1972 to 1977. Although the book is written in Italian, it contains a booklet with the English translation of the texts. 

