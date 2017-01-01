  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint)

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
  • Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080)
  • Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) (9781787111080)
Veloce Publishing
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9781787111080
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.55 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Graham Robson, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111080 - Reprint from April, 2017

This book describes the birth, development and rallying career of the Lancia Stratos, Europe s very first purpose-built rally car, in the mid/late 1970s.

It provides a compact and authoritative history of where, when and how it became so important to the sport, as well as telling the story of the team.

The book is part of Graham Robson s definitive Rally Giants series, published by Veloce and was reprinted in April 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint) to your wish list.