Lancia Stratos (Rally Giants Reprint)

Author: Graham Robson, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111080 - Reprint from April, 2017

This book describes the birth, development and rallying career of the Lancia Stratos, Europe s very first purpose-built rally car, in the mid/late 1970s.

It provides a compact and authoritative history of where, when and how it became so important to the sport, as well as telling the story of the team.

The book is part of Graham Robson s definitive Rally Giants series, published by Veloce and was reprinted in April