Land Rover - A Short Story

Author: Brian Williams, Softbound, ISBN:9782917260302 - First Published, 2013

For many years, Land Rover was synonymous with capable, good-value, and easy-to-maintain vehicles that served farmers and adventurers so well all over the world.

But starting from the nineties, successive new owners stole the soul of the brand and made it into another luxury brand making opulent vehicles for "lifestyle" customers with a focus on marketing instead of products.

Consequently the new models have lost their simplicity, good value, and reliability.

They are now completely out of touch with their owners needs. Will Land Rover be able to recover what made it so original and thrive or will it join Rover, MG, and TVR in the list of extinct British automakers?



