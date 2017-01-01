Author: James Taylor, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781785003264, First published, June, 2017

Land Rover Freelander - The Complete Story recounts the history of the Land Rover Freelander, and its popular successor, the Freelander 2.

This new book covers the original Freelander, from its design and development to its launch and reception in 1997.

In 2006 , the innovative Freelander 2 was launched, with its pioneering technology in fuel efficiency. Also covered are the Freelander variants from across the world, and its use in UK law enforcement.

This is an indispensable guide to the history of both generations of Freelander and is aimed at enthusiasts of Land Rover throughout the world.

Lavishly illustrated with 284 colour photographs.