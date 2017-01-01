Author: James Taylor, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978912 , First Edition, 2015

A fully illustrated history of the Land Rover 101 One-Tonne - the forward-control military vehicle developed as a gun tractor for the British Army, in production from 1975-78.

Including specification guides, production histories and original photography, Land Rover Military One-Tonne is an essential guide to these small yet powerful 4 x 4 vehicles.

The book covers:

• Design and prototypes - from 6-cylinder to V8 and the abandoned powered-axle trailers

• The 101 in British military service between 1975 and 1998, including home and overseas deployments

• 101 variants - ambulances, Rapier tractors, hard-bodied versions for electronic warfare and special field conversions

• Sales to overseas military authorities

• Advice on buying and owning a 101 today

James Taylor has been writing professionally about cars since the late 1970s, but his specialism has always been the products of the old Rover Company and of the Land Rover company that grew out of it.

He has acted as a consultant to Land Rover itself and is widely acknowledged as the pre-eminent historian of the marque.



