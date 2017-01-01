Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World

Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008201135, First Edition, 2016
It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover Defender, which has remained relatively unchanged for nearly seven decades.
To understand this national love affair, Ben has travelled the length of the British Isles in a Defender, spending time with fellow Land Rover enthusiasts.
After 67 years and 2 million vehicles the Land Rover Defender has ceased production, and this book is a fitting tribute to this most British institution which has stood as a beacon of durability and Britishness across the world.
Every Land Rover has its own unique story to tell.
This is the story of the world's favourite car.
All prices are in USD.