Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World

William Collins
 Product Description

Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008201135, First Edition, 2016

It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover Defender, which has remained relatively unchanged for nearly seven decades.

To understand this national love affair, Ben has travelled the length of the British Isles in a Defender, spending time with fellow Land Rover enthusiasts.

After 67 years and 2 million vehicles the Land Rover Defender has ceased production, and this book is a fitting tribute to this most British institution which has stood as a beacon of durability and Britishness across the world.

Every Land Rover has its own unique story to tell.

This is the story of the world's favourite car.

