Lap of The Gods (2 DVD Set)

By: Terrific Stuff, Running Time, 57 minutes, Release Date: 16 September 2005, Format DVD (NTSC) (110 minutes)
This double-disc set is packed with truly awe-inspiring footage of great Formula One drivers guiding their machines around some of the world's greatest circuits.
Hosted by the legendary Murray Walker, the film includes Tambay at Adelaide, Pironi at Hockenheim, Prost at Monaco and many more.
This is the ultimate driver's-eye guide to the most famous and challenging circuits in racing, with many of the biggest names in action during the turbo era.
Murray keeps his comments brief to let the jaw-dropping sights and sounds speak for themselves.
Includes several bonus features.
DVD 1 includes:-
Adelaide - Patrick Tambay/Renault
Anderstorp - Mario Andretti/Lotus
Brands Hatch - Jackie Stewart/Tyrrell
Brands Hatch - Nigel Mansell/Lotus
Buenos Aires - J-P Jabouille/Renault
Detroit - Nelson Piquet/Lotus
Detroit - Eddie Cheever/Renault
Estoril - Patrick Tambay/Renault
Hockenheim - Didier Pironi/Tyrrell
Hungaroring - Philippe Streiff/Tyrrell
Imola - Derek Warwick/Renault
Kyalami - Alain Prost/Renault
Long Beach - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell
Monaco - Alain Prost/Renault
Monaco - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell P34
DVD 2 includes:-
Montreal - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell
Montreal - Rene Arnoux/Renault
Monza - Jacques Laffite/Ligier
Monza - Eddie Cheever/Renault
Osterreichring - Eddie Cheever/Renault
Osterreichring - Patrick Tambay/Renault
Paul Ricard - Eddie Cheever/Renault
Rio de Janeiro - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell
Silverstone - J-P Jabouille/Renault
Spa Francorchamps - Patrick Tambay/Renault
Suzuka - Allesandro Nannini/Minardi
Suzuka - Satoru Nakajima/Lotus
Watkins Glen - Didier Pironi/Tyrrell
Zandvoort - Alain Prost/Renault
Zolder - Niki Lauda/Brabham
