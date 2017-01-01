Lap of The Gods (2 DVD Set)

By: Terrific Stuff, Running Time, 57 minutes, Release Date: 16 September 2005, Format DVD (NTSC) (110 minutes)

This double-disc set is packed with truly awe-inspiring footage of great Formula One drivers guiding their machines around some of the world's greatest circuits.

Hosted by the legendary Murray Walker, the film includes Tambay at Adelaide, Pironi at Hockenheim, Prost at Monaco and many more.

This is the ultimate driver's-eye guide to the most famous and challenging circuits in racing, with many of the biggest names in action during the turbo era.

Murray keeps his comments brief to let the jaw-dropping sights and sounds speak for themselves.

Includes several bonus features.

DVD 1 includes:-

Adelaide - Patrick Tambay/Renault

Anderstorp - Mario Andretti/Lotus

Brands Hatch - Jackie Stewart/Tyrrell

Brands Hatch - Nigel Mansell/Lotus

Buenos Aires - J-P Jabouille/Renault

Detroit - Nelson Piquet/Lotus

Detroit - Eddie Cheever/Renault

Estoril - Patrick Tambay/Renault

Hockenheim - Didier Pironi/Tyrrell

Hungaroring - Philippe Streiff/Tyrrell

Imola - Derek Warwick/Renault

Kyalami - Alain Prost/Renault

Long Beach - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell

Monaco - Alain Prost/Renault

Monaco - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell P34

DVD 2 includes:-

Montreal - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell

Montreal - Rene Arnoux/Renault

Monza - Jacques Laffite/Ligier

Monza - Eddie Cheever/Renault

Osterreichring - Eddie Cheever/Renault

Osterreichring - Patrick Tambay/Renault

Paul Ricard - Eddie Cheever/Renault

Rio de Janeiro - Patrick Depailler/Tyrrell

Silverstone - J-P Jabouille/Renault

Spa Francorchamps - Patrick Tambay/Renault

Suzuka - Allesandro Nannini/Minardi

Suzuka - Satoru Nakajima/Lotus

Watkins Glen - Didier Pironi/Tyrrell

Zandvoort - Alain Prost/Renault

Zolder - Niki Lauda/Brabham