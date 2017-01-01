Le Mans 1930 - 1939 - The Official History Of The World's Greatest Motor Race

Author: Quentin Spurring, Hardbound, 352 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505137 - First Edition, August 2017

Officially licensed with the ACO, the organisers of the annual Le Mans 24 Hours race, this sumptuous book is the seventh title in this decade-by-decade series and completes coverage of the endurance classic from its very beginning to the end of the 20th century.

This title covers the nine races of the 1930s (no race was held in 1936) in which honours were divided between Italian, French and British manufacturers. Each race is exhaustively covered in vivid photographs, an insightful commentary providing more detailed information than has ever been published about the period, and full statistics. Compiled by an acknowledged authority of this legendary race, this series of books is treasured by all enthusiasts of sports car racing.

In the 1930 race Bentley achieved its fourth consecutive success, Woolf Barnato and Glen Kidston the winning drivers in the very same Speed Six' with which they had won in 1929.

Two of Britain's greats of the era, Earl Howe and Henry Birkin, won for Alfa Romeo in 1931, beginning a four-race victory streak for the Italian manufacturer.

Tazio Nuvolari, the outstanding Grand Prix ace of the pre-war decade, secured an intensely dramatic last-lap victory in 1933 in the closest Le Mans finish to date.

Lagonda (1935) and Delahaye (1938) secured a win each, while Bugatti took two with the great Jean-Pierre Wimille driving its innovative Type 57 'Tank' cars, with all-enclosing bodywork.

Highly detailed year-by-year treatment of the decade's nine races, giving unprecedented depth of information and photographic coverage for each year.

Official status provides a number of unique features, including the reproduction of photographs and full-colour race poster artwork from the ACO's archives.Complete data for each year includes technical regulations, entry list, circuit changes (with diagram), full results and category awards.

The whole work is beautifully designed and presented.