  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Yearbook (English Version)

Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Yearbook (English Version)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Yearbook (English Version)
Group C
US$100.06
Stock Code SKU:
9791028302221
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
coming soon
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Jean-Marc Teissedre, Alain Bienvenu, Christian Moity, Hardbound, English Edition,

The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours was one of the most unpredictable in the history of the event. With the LMP1 machines suffering various mechanical problems it looked possible that there might be a huge upset in the form of an LMP2 outright win, but in the closing hours the sole remaining Porsche fought back to regain the lead with just an hour remaining. There were battles in all of the other classes, with GTE Pro in particular coming down to a sprint finish. The official annual gives us plenty of background information on the race and takes us through the build up from scrutineering through the practice days and then to hour by hour reporting. The build-up and race reports are packed with colourful photography and there are plenty of statistics and detailed results to look back on in years to come. One of our library essentials.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Yearbook (English Version) to your wish list.