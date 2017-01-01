Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Yearbook (English Version)

Authors: Jean-Marc Teissedre, Alain Bienvenu, Christian Moity, Hardbound, English Edition,

The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours was one of the most unpredictable in the history of the event. With the LMP1 machines suffering various mechanical problems it looked possible that there might be a huge upset in the form of an LMP2 outright win, but in the closing hours the sole remaining Porsche fought back to regain the lead with just an hour remaining. There were battles in all of the other classes, with GTE Pro in particular coming down to a sprint finish. The official annual gives us plenty of background information on the race and takes us through the build up from scrutineering through the practice days and then to hour by hour reporting. The build-up and race reports are packed with colourful photography and there are plenty of statistics and detailed results to look back on in years to come. One of our library essentials.